CBI

CBI registers case against 1989-batch civil servant couple in Rs 5.5 crore DA case

The CBI carried out searches today at the premises of 1989-batch civil service couple Alka and Amit Jain after registering a case against them for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches on Friday (April 9) at the premises of 1989-batch civil service couple Alka and Amit Jain after registering a case against them for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore.

The CBI registered the case on  the allegations that Alka Rajavanshi Jain, IRS 1989 Batch, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Udaipur, while working as a public servant in different capacities in the Income Tax Department and her husband Amit Jain, Group General Manager (S&T), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Jodhpur acquired huge movable and immovable assets during the period from April 2010 to June 2018 in their names, said the CBI statement

The central probe agency conducted searches at residential and office premises of the accused at Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents.

The documents included the acquisition of immovable assets worth Rs 7.96 crore (approx); Bank balance/FDRs of Rs 70.4 lakh (approx); the cash of Rs 13.20 lakh (approx), jewellery, and also found some lockers in various banks at Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur, the agency statement added.

