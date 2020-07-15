CBSE 10th results live, log on to cbseresults.nic.in to check marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results today, July 15 on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in.

Nearly 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination will get their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck.

CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

Follow all the updates on CBSE class 10th exam results 2020:

#Students can access their digital CBSE 10th result, mark sheet, passing and migration certificates, skill certificates through DigiLocker mobile app. Login credential for the same has already been sent to the registered mobile number of students.

#Students can also get their result through SMS service. Type 'CBSE10 space roll number space admit card ID' and send it to 7738299899