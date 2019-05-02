CBSE 12th Result 2019: Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla, Muzaffarnagar's Karishma Arora top Class 12 board exam

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have emerged as the topper of Class 12 board exam. The CBSE 12th results were announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage in 2019 is 83.4 as opposed to 83.01 per cent in 2018.

Both Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora secured 499 out of 500 marks in the exams. While Hansika Shukla is from DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, Karishma Arora is from SD public school in Muzaffarnagar.

There are three students on the second spot. The second position holders are Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala public school in Rishikesh, Aishwarya of Kendriya Vidyalaya Raebareli and Bhavya from Jind in Haryana.

After the announcement of the results, CBSE said that girls have performed better than boys by a whopping nine per cent marks. While 88.7% of girls passed, boys got scored 79.4 per cent.

The three regions which stood at the top in the result tally are Trivandrum (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent pass, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Foreign schools have secured a pass percentage of 95.43%.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 were earlier expected to be released in the first week of May 2019. The exams had been held from February 15 till April 4 while Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 till March 29.