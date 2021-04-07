CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students with 'C' in marksheet need not worry, here's why

New Delhi: The students taking CBSE class 10 class 12 board exam should notice that they need not worry after seeing a 'C' on the link of marks for the practical exams. They should know that it does not mean they have not got good marks, rather it has a different meaning.

According to a recent circular addressed to the heads of all CBSE affiliated institutions, the CBSE has clearly stated that if any CBSE board exam candidate fails to appear for the CBSE board 2021 practical exams for being tested COVID positive or any of his close family members tested COVID positive, the concerned schools will have to re-conduct the practical exams for such students.

Such schools, however, need to consult with the CBSE regional office latest by June 11. Notably, the 'C' may be posted on the link of the marks for such candidates, while uploading the marks..

The students of the CBSE class 10 class 12 need not worry as you know as to why the 'C' in the marks is linked.

The CBSE board practical exams started on March 1, 2021 and will continue till June 11, 2020. However, the CBSE written exams for class 10 class 12 board exams are scheduled to commence from May 4, 2021.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education has issued certain circulars for the convenience of the CBSE board exam candidates. The above-mentioned initiative to re-conduct the practical exams is one such example.

Earlier also, the CBSE issued a circular regarding the change of practical and written exam centres for class 10 class 12 board exam candidates. It directed that if any board exam candidate changed the exam centre while uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, 'T' may be posted on the link of the marks of such candidates.

