हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Board directs schools to update list of teachers list or pay fine

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ordered the affiliated schools to update its list of examiners in the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) by April 10. The board has reportedly felt a shortage of examiners for Class 12 practical examinations.

CBSE Board directs schools to update list of teachers list or pay fine
File Photo

CBSE Practical exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ordered the affiliated schools to update the number of teachers available as examiners. As per the notification released by the CBSE amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the list has to be updated in the Online Affiliated School Information System by April 10, 2021. 

The board authorities activated the link to update the list on April 5, 2021. According to reports, there has been a shortage of examiners for class CBSE 12th practical examinations as many schools are yet to upload the complete list of teachers to CBSE OASIS. 

As per the circular released by CBSE on April 3, the authorities informed, "All the principals are directed to update teachers’ data in the OASIS within schedule. CBSE will compare both the data before updation and after updation." The board also stated that non-compliance of instructions will invite actions such as non-declaration of board results for the school, 'a personal penalty of Rs 50,000 on the principal' of the respective school. 

The CBSE affiliated schools are advised to fill the list on or before the deadline. In case they fail to do so, the following action can be taken on them by the officials: 

  • A personal penalty of Rs. 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of the school.
  • CBSE will not declare the board's result.
  • Practical exams conducted by an examiner and not appointed by the CBSE will be cancelled.
  • The board will re-conduct the practical of these candidates under its supervision. 

The CBSE class 12th practical examination are scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to June 11 and evaluations for classes 10th and 12th will commence from May 7, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE board exam 2021
Next
Story

Delhi night curfew: Kejriwal govt exempts departments providing essential services

Must Watch

PT21M52S

PM Modi from Cooch Behar in West Bengal: Muslims have also understood Didi's politics