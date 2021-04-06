CBSE Board directs schools to update list of teachers list or pay fine

CBSE Practical exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ordered the affiliated schools to update the number of teachers available as examiners. As per the notification released by the CBSE amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the list has to be updated in the Online Affiliated School Information System by April 10, 2021.

The board authorities activated the link to update the list on April 5, 2021. According to reports, there has been a shortage of examiners for class CBSE 12th practical examinations as many schools are yet to upload the complete list of teachers to CBSE OASIS.

As per the circular released by CBSE on April 3, the authorities informed, "All the principals are directed to update teachers’ data in the OASIS within schedule. CBSE will compare both the data before updation and after updation." The board also stated that non-compliance of instructions will invite actions such as non-declaration of board results for the school, 'a personal penalty of Rs 50,000 on the principal' of the respective school.

The CBSE affiliated schools are advised to fill the list on or before the deadline. In case they fail to do so, the following action can be taken on them by the officials:

A personal penalty of Rs. 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of the school.

CBSE will not declare the board's result.

Practical exams conducted by an examiner and not appointed by the CBSE will be cancelled.

The board will re-conduct the practical of these candidates under its supervision.

The CBSE class 12th practical examination are scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to June 11 and evaluations for classes 10th and 12th will commence from May 7, 2021.