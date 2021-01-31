CBSE, CISCE, NEET, JEE Mains, JEE Advance exams 2021: Final datesheet, timetable important updates

CBSE board exam 2020: Lakhs of students of Class 10, 12 of CBSE and CISCE are awaiting for the release of the final datehseet for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021. A few days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams 2021 will be announced on February 2. On the other hand, the CISCE is yet to announce the date for the release of the datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board Exams.

Apart from board exams, the Centre has also declared the dates of a few entrance exams.

On December 31, during a live Facebook session, the Union education Minister announced that CBSE board exams would be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. He added that the board would soon release a final datesheet for the exams. The results for class 10 and 12 would be released by the board on July 15, 2021, announced the minister.

CISCE Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams: CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon had informed all school principals the Board exams 2021 will not be held as per their usual schedule in February due to COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming Assembly election in five states. Arathoon mention in his ketter that the dates of the exams will be announced at an appropriate time.

JEE Mains 2021: Few weeks ago, it was announced by Union Minister Pokhriyal that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2021 will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. According to the minister, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

JEE Advance 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2021: While the Union Education Minister announced the exam dates for the JEE Main, there is no official update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date.

