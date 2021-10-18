CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board exam date sheet released, check schedule here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (October 18, 2021) released term 1 date sheets for board examination of classes 10, 12. The students can check from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Exams for Class 10 students begin on November 30 and continue till December 11, and for Class 12 students, papers will be held from December 1 to December 22. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place in November-December, 2021.

This year CBSE has decided to conduct two-term board exams for its 2021-22 batch of students. While Term 1 will take place in November-December, 2021, Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.

Additionally, in view of the winter season, the central board has decided to conduct papers from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am. Term 1 papers will have only objective-type questions. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

CBSE date sheet 2022: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE- www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "CBSE 12th datesheet" OR "CBSE 10th datesheet" link

Step 3. Check the exam dates and other examination instructions carefully

Step 4. Download the date sheet and take the printout for future use.

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement, the central board on Monday warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X & XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” said CBSE in a statement.

