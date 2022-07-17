CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Ahead of the CBSE Board class 10th, 12th result. CBSE board has issued a notice regarding Digi locker. The board has decided to introduce a security PIN for Digilocker accounts for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Digilocker or the digital documents are accessible immediately after the CBSE results are announced. It is to ease the hardships of students checking their results, once the results are out. However, CBSE has not made any announcement regarding the result declaration for both Classes 10 and 12.

The six-digit security PIN has been introduced to strengthen the security and privacy of students’ data, stated the board in a circular. As per the process, after activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

CBSE Board results: Here is how to download result via DIGILOCKER

- As students are aware, CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results will also be released on the DigiLocker.

- Students, however, would require a PIN to access their CBSE results and marksheet as well as the migration certificate, etc

- CBSE has uploaded the file with student PINs to CBSE's Pareeksha Sangam

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Check result via Official Website

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

CBSE Class 10th 12th Results: Date

CBSE Class 12 result is expected to be released by July 30 or July 31 and Class 10 result 2022 is expected to be released earlier. However, there is no official confirmation from the board authorities yet. CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.