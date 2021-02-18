CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 dates clashing with JEE Main? NTA finds alternative

The exam dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exam 2021 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are clashing with each other as both are scheduled to be held in May. To ensure right and equal opportunity for all the aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will arrange an alternative for the aspirants who will be writing their CBSE board examinations on the day the JEE (Main) is being held. These students will be given the dates of their preference.

Senior Examination Director of NTA, Sadhana Parashar, said in a notice, "Keeping in mind that the dates of JEE Main and Class 12 board exams do not clash with each other, applications will be accepted from students from May 3. Its last date is May 12. The students will have to provide their Class 12th roll number and name of the board to the NTA while filling the form."

The JEE Main exam is scheduled on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The CBSE 12 Board Biology exam is also on May 24. In such a situation, biology students were worried about the JEE Main exam. However, now Biology students will be able to choose another date for the JEE examination from the dates fixed in May.

After the CBSE announced the dates of the Class 12 board examination, many students had raised the issue. Moreover, Biology students were in more trouble as Biology and JEE exams were falling on the same date. Apart from this, Mathematics students were also in a quandary.

This year, JEE Main examinations will be conducted in February, March, April and May. As per the schedule, the first session of the JEE Main Examination is to be held between February 23 and 26.

Before this, JEE (Main) and NEET had to postpone the exam three times due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, both these exams were completed in late 2020.

This year, JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted on July 3 in computer-based test mode. Also, the eligibility criteria of a minimum of 75 per cent mark in Class 12 to get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology has been waived.

