Start new academic session from April 1, CBSE tells schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to heads of schools affiliated to the board recommending that the new academic session be started from April 1, 2021.

However, the board added that it should be done to the extent it is feasible and in accordance with the guidelines of respective state governments.

"It would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-2022 from April 1, 2021 to the extent feasible subject to instructions of the State Government,” read the letter signed by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj.

The letter said that the schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps for students of classes IX and XI and conduct examinations adhering to the COVID-19 norms laid down by the government.

"This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in new academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps," the letter read.

Bharadwaj noted that in many states schools have opened as the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has improved. He advised the schools to gear up for welcoming students for regular classroom teaching.

Schools across the country had shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. In several states, some schools had opened from October, although in many places they remained shut.

