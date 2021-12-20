हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Winter Session

Centre calls meeting of opposition parties to end deadlock over suspension of MPs

New Delhi: The Central government has called a meeting of five political parties on Monday whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the Parliament.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament from 5 Political Parties including Congress, TMC, Shivsena, CPI, CPI(M). 

After the suspension, all 12 MPs have been sitting on Dharna daily basis in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister earlier said that the government was ready to consider revoking the suspension of the MPs if they apologize for their conduct in the House. 

While the Opposition leaders rejected the government`s proposal for apologizes and said that they would not seek an apology.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the Opposition parties demanding to revoke the suspension of MPs in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December. 

Tags:
Winter SessionParliamentSuspension of MPsRajya SabhaLok Sabha
