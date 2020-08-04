हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Centre issues new guidelines for international passengers, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

The Ministry of Health & Welfare Organisation has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. The new guidelines will come into effect from August 8, 2020.

The new guidelines of MoHFW makes it mandatory for all international travellers to submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

The MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, inclduing 7 days paid institutional quarantine and 7 days isolation at home.

The Ministry, however, said that 14-day home quarantine may be permitted in cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below.

"If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final," the guidelines stated.

Travellers may also submit a negative RTPCR test report on arrival in order to seek exemption from institutional quarantine. The samples for COVID-19 test should have been collected maximum 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The passnger will have to upload the test report on the portal for consideration.

