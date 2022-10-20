Centre launches National Curriculum Framework for education of children in 3-8 yrs age group

The National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 was introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for foundational stage education of children in 3-8 years age group today in New Delhi. The National Curriculum Framework primarily acts as a framework for the Indian educational system's curriculum, textbooks, and teaching methods. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Pradhan noted that a key component of the National Education Policy 2020 is the development of the National Curriculum Framework for school students. The minister added that today is a significant day for Indian educational policy and that this curriculum would be the basis for inclusive and equitable education throughout the nation. He said that during the first five years of their studies, the students would likewise benefit much from this framework.

Mr. Pradhan further expressed the expectation that in the upcoming years, the National curriculum framework will be implemented in every school across the nation. The Minister stated, It was a challenge for all of us to prepare these futuristic documents for the students but our team works day and night to make it a reality today. The Union Minister also introduced the Balvatika program for Kendriya Vidyalayas during the occasion. Speaking of the scheme, he stated that a pilot project for the "Balvatika" program will be launched today at 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas in various regions.

He also praised the Uttarakhand administration for implementing this initiative throughout the state's 4000 public schools. Four subcategories would be included in the National Curriculum Framework. They are National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) (NCFAE). Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the Curriculum's launch.