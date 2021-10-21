हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Centre releases song to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone- Watch

After achieving the milestone, the Government of India has released a two minuted four seconds long video song as a part of the celebrations. 

Centre releases song to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone- Watch

New Delhi: India on Thursday (October 21, 2021) celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. After reaching the milestone, the government promoted the achievement in song and video even as a recent drop in inoculations worries healthcare providers.

As a part of the celebrations, the Government of India has released a two minuted four seconds long video with rap and visual representation of India’s fight against COVID-19.

Watch the video here:

Except for the video, the health ministry has planned several other events to mark the occasion as well. The Centre had on Saturday launched the country’s vaccination anthem. The audio-visual song sung by renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher, was launched at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya launched the song. 

After a slow beginning in the middle of January, India`s immunisation campaign has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two. The government wants all adults to get vaccinated this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of (1.3 billion) Indians."

