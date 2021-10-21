India scripts history, gratitude to our doctors and nurses: PM Narendra Modi on 100 crore vaccination feat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all COVID-19 frontline workers as the country achieved the remarkable feat of administering 100 crore vaccinations as part of national efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” a tweet from PM Modi’s Twitter handle said.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Prime Minister and the Health Minister interacted with the doctors and the nursing staff their and thanked the frontline workers for their efforts in administering COVID jab to the people of India.

The country is set to witness huge celebrations and announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses. As part of the celebration, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio-visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The Centre had on Saturday launched the country’s vaccination anthem. The audio-visual song sung by renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher, was launched at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya launched the song. Union Rameswar Teli, Secretary PNG Tarun Kapoor, senior officers of the Ministry, and Oil & Gas PSUs were also present in the event, which was in a hybrid mode. The song has been produced by the Oil & Gas PSUs.

According to an official press release, Mandaviya will release the film and song at the Red Fort in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet that 99 crore vaccine doses were administered across the country as of Wednesday.

In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 AM today.

India`s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. From February 2, frontline workers were made eligible for vaccination.

These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Live TV