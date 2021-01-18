Centre responds to reports of China's construction work along border areas with India

The Centre on Monday said that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security. Reacting to reports of China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India "takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

An MEA official said, "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India." The official added that China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years.

"In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border. The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh," added the official.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," stated the official.

This development comes on the heels of the White House on January 14 releasing a declassified document asserting that India has the capacity to counter border provocations by China. The document, which runs into 10 pages, was recently declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

The document said, "India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China," adding "India remains preeminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security, increases engagement with Southeast Asia, and expands its economic, defence, and diplomatic cooperation with other US allies and partners in the region." "A strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterbalance to China," it further added.

