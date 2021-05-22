Centre to hold high-level meeting with states, UTs tomorrow to take call on CBSE, ICSE Class 12th board exams

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Saturday (May 22, 2021) announced that a high-level virtual meeting will be convened tomorrow (May 23) with all the states and UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote a letter to states and UTs and stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high level meeting to be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues Smt. @smritiirani Ji and Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji. (2/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning.

The Union Ministry of Education said that the letter has noted that COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021.

Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

"As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students, it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," the Union Ministry of Education said in a press statement.

Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.



Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle. (4/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

Earlier on May 17, Pokhriyal held a meeting with School Education Secretaries of all states and UTs to discuss the various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID-19.