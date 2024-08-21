The fears of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren have materialized. Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren, who had been hinting at rebellion, has officially announced the formation of a new political party. Although he has yet to reveal the party's name, Soren mentioned that he will soon complete the formalities. This development, just weeks before the assembly elections, has caused a significant stir in the political landscape.

Loyalist To Challenger

Champai Soren has been one of the founding members of JMM, often referred to as the trusted lieutenant of party president Shibu Soren. Shibu Soren had such faith in Champai that he often relied on him more than his own family members. Earlier this year, when Hemant Soren had to step down as CM due to a money laundering case, Shibu Soren nominated Champai Soren as the state's new chief minister over his daughters-in-law, Sita Soren and Kalpana Soren. Now, with Champai Soren's decision to form a new party, questions are being raised about whether this move could disrupt JMM’s chances in the upcoming assembly elections.

Impact On Polls

After returning from a visit to Delhi, Champai Soren announced his new party in Hata, Jharkhand. He stated, "As I mentioned earlier, I had three options: retire, form a new organization, or find new allies. I have decided not to retire. I will form a new party and strengthen it. If I find good allies along the way, I will bring them on board."

The Jharkhand Assembly has a total of 82 seats, with 81 elected and one nominated member. Out of these, 28 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 9 for Scheduled Castes. In the 2019 elections, JMM won 47 seats, Congress secured 18, CPI(ML) and RJD won one seat each, forming a coalition government. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP won 30 seats, AJSU secured 3, NCP won 1, and independents took 2 seats, with 4 seats remaining vacant for various reasons.

Consequences for JMM

To form a government in Jharkhand, a party needs to secure 42 out of 81 seats. In the last election, JMM won 47 seats, including 14 from the Kolhan region, a stronghold that Champai Soren had diligently built for the party. He has been deeply involved in various movements in this area, and his influence here is considered even greater than Hemant Soren's. With Champai Soren's new party, a significant portion of votes from this region may shift towards him, potentially leading to a narrow defeat for JMM at the hands of BJP. How Hemant and Shibu Soren will navigate this crisis remains to be seen, but for now, Champai has made his move.