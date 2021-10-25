Chandrababu Naidu demands President rule in Andhra Pradesh following attacks on TDP offices

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the national capital on Monday (October 25) where he met President Ramnath Kovind regarding the matter of alleged attack on his party offices by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Speaking to the media TDP Cheif said, "In the history of Andhra Pradesh & India, no political party attacked another party's office. Andhra DGP is colluding with CM & they operated all this. We demanded the President for President Rule in the state & for CBI inquiry to punish culprits."

"We met President to tell him how state-sponsored terrorism & mafia gangs are operating in the state. From Andhra Pradesh, drug is transported all over India & now abroad too. It's a national issue; we're fighting to make Andhra drug-free," Naidu told ANI.

Naidu`s Delhi visit comes days after he demanded the intervention of the central government in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices. He wanted President`s rule to be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (October 21) said the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was responsible for the attack at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri.

"The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office. This is an utter failure of law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the opposition," he said.

