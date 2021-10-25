Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to arrive in Ayodya today for Saryu aarti, Ram Lalla's darshan

Lucknow: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are due early next year, will be performing aarti at the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Monday evening.

His AAP colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has informed that Kejriwal will offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Kejriwal earlier arrived at Lucknow airport and was welcomed by the party workers here.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Singh said, "He will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today evening. Further, he will be visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple tomorrow morning and later offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram."

The AAP national convenor also, meanwhile, appeared before the district court in Sultanpur, in connection with a case of Model Code of Conduct violation during a public rally in 2014 National polls.

AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year. Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

AAP is also trying to spread its presence beyond Delhi and is contesting in states of Goa, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already released a list of 170 candidates in September. The party has also promised that if voted to power, it will provide 300 units of free electricity within 24 hours of taking over the government.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, saying that he remembers Lord Ram only before elections.

"When elections are around the corner people want to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Some would visit Lord Ram temple while some would visit other temples. These people are neither going to be blessed by the voters nor by God," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has connected religion with politics, as a result of which, leaders of other parties are being 'forced to visit religious places'.

