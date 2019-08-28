Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Moon's third orbit, confirms ISRO

The third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It was done using the onboard propulsion system.

The orbit manoeuvre began at 9.04 am and took 1190 seconds (approx 19.83 minutes) to complete. The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km distance said ISRO. All the spacecraft parameters are normal. The next lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 6 pm to 7 pm IST.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO announced, "Third Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST." It also posted a picture stating the countdown of 11 days to go.

On the morning of August 20, Chandrayaan-2 successfully entered the Moon’s orbit. The ISRO in a statement confirmed the Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-2 at 9.02 am.

A statement released by ISRO read, “Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019) at 0902 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of manoeuvre was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.”

“Following this, a series of orbit manoeuvres will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface. Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enters into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019,” the statement further read.

The Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru is continuously monitoring “the health of the spacecraft”. The ISTRAC is aided by the Indian Deep Space Network (ISDN) antennas at Bylalu near Bengaluru. ISRO further confirmed that “all the systems of Chandrayaan-2 are healthy”.

ISRO will carry out two more orbit manoeuvres (August 30 and September 1) to enter it into its final orbit passing over lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface.