close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 will be around Moon on August 20, landing on September 7: ISRO

ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that Chandrayaan 2 will close the distance with the Moon from August 14.

Chandrayaan 2 will be around Moon on August 20, landing on September 7: ISRO
Photo courtesy: ISRO

India's maiden voyage to the Moon is firmly on track and Chandrayaan 2 is expected to be around Earth's permanent natural satellite on August 20. The landing on Moon is expected on September 7.

K Sivan, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), gave out the details of the plans on Monday and said that Chandrayaan 2 is on schedule. "On August 20, the spacecraft will be reaching moon and we'll be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, Chandrayaan 2 will be around Moon on August 20. We plan to have a series of manoeuvres around Moon. Finally, on September 7, we'll be landing on Moon. This is our plan."

Sivan also said that Chandrayaan 2 will close the distance with the Moon from August 14. "On (August) 14th early morning, around 3:30, we are going to have a manoeuvre called trans-lunar injection. By this process, Chandrayaan 2 will leave Earth and move towards the Moon," he said.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country's second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the Moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. A landing on Moon will also make India only the fourth country - after the US, Russia and China - to achieve this feat. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee ($146-million) mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the Moon's south pole.

Tags:
Chandrayaan 2ISROK SivanMoon
Next
Story

No exchange of sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Eid

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Independence Day Special: 'Modi kite' booms across the country