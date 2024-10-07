Chennai Air Show Incident: The spectacular display of 72 aircraft at Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday turned tragic for some spectators, as at least five people died due to causes like extreme exhaustion, PTI reported. Around 200 others were hospitalized, mainly for dehydration.

A senior police official cited by the news agency said that one person died at the beachfront, while four others passed away in nearby areas. He confirmed that all five were among the 1.5 million spectators gathered along the several-kilometer stretch of shoreline to witness the Indian Air Force's prowess.

In a statement from the Tamil Nadu government, cited by ANI, authorities confirmed that all patients admitted to Royapettah and Omandurar hospitals have been discharged, with only two remaining in stable condition at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. The statement denied any claims that crowd mismanagement was responsible for the deaths.

Several pictures surfaced from the incident site, where emergency workers can be seen carrying unconscious persons in stretchers to nearby shelters. Over 30 people were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration.

Traffic Gridlock, Overcrowded Trains and Buses After Chennai IAF Show

Following the IAF air show, major arterial roads near the beach were heavily congested, with local trains, including the MRTS, Metro, and buses, packed to capacity.

The bus stop at Anna Square, located near the event venue, was overwhelmed by large crowds. Due to traffic restrictions, many had to walk significant distances to reach buses or train stations.

Although a stampede-like situation briefly occurred as thousands attempted to exit simultaneously, police reported that they managed to control the crowd and ensure safe passage for ambulances.

BJP, AIADMK Slam Tamil Nadu Government

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan on Sunday demanded the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian by labelling the incident a ‘complete mismanagement.’ He blamed the government’s ‘incompetency’ for the Chennai Air Show incident.

"When you have an incompetent person as your chief minister, his counsel of ministers will also be incompetent. You cannot accept a better result than this,” the AIADMK leader said adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin watched the event peacefully with family while common man struggled.

"In front of my eyes, children were falling. There was no public address system that could guide the people. There were no booths giving water and there was no medical assistance,” he added.

“Ma Subramanian has any one element of empathy and self-consciousness he should resign as the health minister," Sathyan asserted.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai criticized the DMK government for its alleged failure to make adequate arrangements for the upcoming 92nd Inauguration Day celebrations, accusing the administration of negligence in ensuring basic facilities.

In a post on X, BJP chief Annamalai expressed his shock over the incident and held the DMK government responsible. "I was shocked to hear that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment during the IAF 'AIR Show' program held at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public who came to witness the IAF Air Show," Annamalai stated in his post.