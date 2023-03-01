Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Praises Baghel Government For Changing Bastar's Identity From 'Naxalgarh' To 'Vikasgarh'

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday hailed the state government's initiatives for socioeconomic empowerment in remote areas and said Bastar which was once known as 'Naxalgarh' (den of Naxalites) is getting a new identity as 'Vikasgarh' (hub of development). In his address on the first day of the 16th session (budget Session) of the fifth Chhattisgarh assembly, the governor said focus on the development of farmers and agriculture-related activities has made the state's rural economy prosperous.

"My government formulated rules under Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in the interest of tribals. My government ensured the release of tribals embroiled in unnecessary litigations and languishing in jails (in tribal-dominated areas)..," Harichandan said.

This was Harichandan's first address in the House after he took oath as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh on February 23.

The central state's budget for 2023-24 will be tabled on March 6.

"The steps taken for their (tribals') socioeconomic empowerment created an atmosphere of trust due to which measures could be taken for road construction, electricity supply, health facilities, employment generation and recruitment in 'Bastar Fighters' forces in remote areas. At least 300 schools, which were shut for the past 13 years, could be renovated and reopened..," he said.

Through these efforts, Naxalite activities were brought down, paving way for normalcy to be restored, he said.

"..Bastar, which was once called 'Naxalgarh', has been getting a new identity as 'Vikasgarh'," the governor said.

To maintain the law and order situation in the state, he said, "my government made the police force harsh against criminals and sensitive towards common citizens".

Chhattisgarh is far ahead of other states in taking action against chit-fund companies, he said. In the last four years, 460 cases were registered against chit-fund companies and more than 655 directors and operators of these firms were arrested, he said.

Nearly 44,000 investors, who were duped by these firms, were returned around Rs 32 crore, he added.

The state government has enacted the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022, to prevent gambling (including those played online), he said.

Harichandan said the government saw every disaster as an opportunity to serve people. The government took care of the onward air travel expenses of 183 people from Chhattisgarh after they were brought to India from war-torn Ukraine last year, he said.

Integrated and all-round development of farmers, agriculture, rural activities and allied sectors have been the top priority of the government and it has helped the cultivators and rural families in the state become more prosperous.

Senior BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal, Ajay Chandrakar and Shivratan Sharma tried to disrupt saying the Congress government has filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court challenging the powers of the governor.

"If the government does not have faith in the governor, then what kind of constitutional tradition is this to get his (governor's) address passed by the cabinet and get it delivered by the governor in the House," said one of them.