China gets aggressive against India on LAC to deflect global pressure

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (May 26) held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to review the ground situation in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a face-off. The latest border tensions between the two Asian nations is being termed as the biggest confrontation since the 1962 war.

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs with a focus on bolstering India's military preparedness to deal with external security challenges.

The meetings were reportedly in the wake of China's aggressive posturing in the disputed border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. China, which of late earned ignominy for allegedly spreading deadly coronavirus globally, is threatening India to maintain peace along the border.

China does not seem to be in the mood to de-escalate tensions, as Sino-Indian troops have held several rounds of talks since the border skirmish took place on May 5. An article published in China's official newspaper Global Times on this issue has cautioned India to stop thinking about China from the perspective of Western countries, thereby, hinting not to toe the line of the rest of world.

It said that India has made inroads into the Chinese border causing tension between the two countries, while poohpoohing India's tackling of COVID-19 situation. It suggested that India has more coronavirus cases than China, while everything is normal in the Communist nation. Therefore, India's priority should be the coronavirus rather than a border dispute.

The write-up also boasted that the situation of China is no longer the same as in 1962. At that time, India and China were almost equal, but today China is much stronger than India with an economy of 5 times more, therefore, it should not see China through the spectacles of America.

Amid global pressure of paying damages for allegedly hiding information about the outbreak of coronavirus, China is trying to divert the world attention, and for this, it has opened its fronts in many directions. It is threatening Taiwan, snatching Hong Kong's independence through a new security law, besides flexing its muscles in South China sea. It is challenging many countries including the US in the South China sea and has also started a trade war with Australia.

According to reports, the Chinese side has been particularly peeved at India laying a key road in the finger area of Pangong Tso Lake region besides another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 evening that spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

The trigger for the incident was China's strong objection to the road being laid by India in the Finger area in Pangong Tso lake. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Images via @planetlabs @sbreakintl help spot the #China PLA camp near the #Hotsprings Sector few Kms behind the LAC (Here china contests the LAC), approximately 11Kms North West of the #India base at Gogra, this unit size is the largest seen till now with adequate vehicle tracks pic.twitter.com/9eywCqD1Bk — d-atis (@detresfa_) May 26, 2020

Since then, the Chinese military has increased its strength in Pangong Tso lake, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi, and resorting to "aggressive patrolling" in these areas.

Recent satellite images via @sbreakintl @PlanetLabs

show a large area parallel to the runway at #Ngari Gunsa dual use airbase being rapidly developed since April 2020, as tensions between #India & #China continue to rise pic.twitter.com/1S2XQKHjZS — d-atis(@detresfa_) May 23, 2020

It is being claimed that the Chinese army has erected around 100 tents in Galvan Valley, while some reports claim that about 5000 Chinese soldiers have been deployed at 5 points around this border if we look at satellite images on the Sino-India borders.

Base apron revisit in hi-res shows the detachment of #China PLAAF Flankers on site May 2020 (first seen in DEC 2019) pic.twitter.com/H6zIXmGIDr — d-atis (@detresfa_) May 26, 2020

Experts say that China's aggressive posturing is part of its strategy to create pressure. It is also not coincidental that Nepal has also come out with a new map citing a dispute with India. The Himalayan nation is understood to be instigated by China. Because inauguration of road, on May 8, to ease the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Uttarakhand has added to China's troubles.

Indian Army understands the reason behind confrontation, that is why, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, on May 22, and reviewed security deployment of forces along the Line of Actual Control with China.

China is worried about the massive construction of infrastructure on the LAC, as it has already built several roads near its border and does not like India's preparations.