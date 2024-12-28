Indian Air Force vs Chinese Air Force: Two months ago, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh drew a comparison between the Indian and Chinese air forces. Speaking during a media interaction in October, Singh acknowledged that China has recently gained a technological edge over India. However, he emphasized that the Indian Air Force remains far superior to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in terms of training and the skill of its personnel.

This week, China unveiled two fifth-generation fighter jets, sending shockwaves not just through India but also across the United States. With advanced aircraft carriers and state-of-the-art fighter jets, many social media users believe China has secured a significant edge over India. The dramatic debut of these new fighter jets has sparked a frenzy on Indian social media platforms.

Criticism has mounted against successive Indian governments and defence research organizations, with users highlighting their inability to deliver a fully indigenous, cutting-edge fighter jet system.

"While Tejas was dissed for years, HF 24 was cancelled, Kaveri never tested even for low and high-speed taxi trials, here is a 3-minute video on the underperforming stuff that the IAF got from abroad," said a defence enthusiast.

"This new Chinese jet has really thrown people for a loop. A lot are pushing this as a “6th Gen Fighter” b/c it shares a lot of vague commonalities with the NGAD artistic depictions. I don’t believe this to be the case, but there’s still a lot to be inferred from the pics so far," said another user.

A Chinese journalist posted, "As early as at the 2022 Airshow China, China’s 6th-generation fighter jet made an appearance. The model was placed in a corner and did not attract much attention. The Chinese state media has already hinted that this is China’s next-generation fighter jet."

"China is testing prototype of a revolutionary tailless stealth fighter. Meanwhile Indians are racing to overtake the Chinese by digging for our famed pushpaka vimana. Indians very smartly realised that's the only way we can beat or confuse the Chinese!" said another Indian user.

India relies on Russian and French fighter jets for air-to-air combat. The country is importing Rafale jets from France to help its air force be prepared for eventualities. The homegrown Tejas aircraft relies on Israel, Russia and Ukraine for several components.