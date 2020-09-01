Chinese troops entered Pangong with ropes, trekking tools; know the inside story of PLA's infiltration bid

In a major revelation in India-China border clash, the Chinese People`s Liberation Army troops with help of ropes and other climbing equipment started climbing at a table-top area between Black Top and Thakung Heights at Pangong Tso`s south bank. At least 500 Chinese soldiers gathered in Thakung area of ​​Pangong with tanks.

The Indian Army was already ready and China had to kneel before the might of the Indian soldiers. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said on Monday.

However, no gunshot was fired during the retaliation by the Indian army and no soldiers were killed during the clash. This comes more than two and a half months after the Galwan Valley clashes.

Earlier, Indian intelligence agencies had alerted the Indian Army about the Chinese`s PLA plans to change the status quo in other areas along the Line of Actual Control. Thereafter, skirmishes erupted between both sides but things did not escalate. When Chinese troops saw the strength of Indian troops, the skirmishes stopped.

Meanwhile, the two sides resumed brigade commander-level talk to resolve all contentious issues on Tuesday (September 1, 2020). According to the sources, the talks began around 10 AM in Chushul on the Indian side of the border.

Also Read: India-China Brigade Commander level talks begin in Chushul after PLA's alleged infiltration bid in Pangong Lake

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.

"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement on Monday.

On the contrary, the Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) issued a fresh statement on the latest skirmish with the Indian troops and blamed the latter for violating the consensus and crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read: Chinese troops entered Pangong with ropes, trekking tools; know inside story

The Chinese military had on Monday demanded India to withdraw its troops from the China-India border in order to avoid escalation of tension.