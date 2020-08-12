हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020

CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 to be declared in 5 minutes, check website orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the results for Class 12 science stream today (August 12, 2020 ) at 12.30 pm. The results will be declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash.

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the results for Class 12 science stream today (August 12, 2020 ) at 12.30 pm. The results will be declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash.

Students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Few days ago, Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

