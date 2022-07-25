CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha Result 2022 is expected to be released soon by the Council of Higher Education Odisha, CHSE. Candidates should be aware that the Odisha class 12 results will be available on the board's official website, orissaresults.nic.in, shortly after the formal announcement. Earlier, state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash previously stated that the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 would be released in the last week of July.

Candidates should be aware that there has been no further confirmation of the results by CHSE Odisha. At the time of declaration of BSE Odisha Result state education minister stated that the CHSE Odisha Result would be announced at the end of the month of July. According to media reports, over 2 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exams 2022. The board administered the class 12th exam from April 28 to May 31, 2022. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022: Session 2 exam begins, check NTA's important instructions and guidelines

Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2022: Here’s how to check score online

Visit the Odisha Board official website.

Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.

Students will be able to check their CBSE Odisha Result 2022 on the council's official website, chseodisha.nic.in, once the result is declared. The Odisha Result for Class 12th students will also be available on the state's official result portal - orissaresults.nic.in. According to reports, the CHSE Result 2022 will be announced sometime next week, and the Odisha 12th Result date will be announced 1 to 2 days before the result declaration date.