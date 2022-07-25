JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination for BE/BTech courses from today, July 25. For smooth entry into exam centres, NTA has released an advisory for students. NTA has also mentioned SOPs for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The NTA has already released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the session 2 examinations. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets in advance from NTA's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can do so with the help of the direct link provided below.

JEE Main 2022 important instructions for students

1) Candidates should carry their admit cards along with the duly filled-up self-declaration downloaded from the NTA website long with a valid photo ID ( ORIGINAL PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Classs Admit card)

3) Carrying any type of electronic device, including bluetooth, cell phones, microphones, calculators, etc. to the examination hall is prohibited.

4) Candidates who wish to take the exam must strictly follow the COVID-19 instructions provided by the state and federal governments.

5) All candidates should wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and maintain social distance.

The JEE Mains Exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift starting at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The question paper will comprise of a total of 90 questions, although candidates will be required to attempt only 75 of them. Earlier, NTA had advised the students to visit the Examination Centre in advance and familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching at the venue of the Test on time.

Live TV