CISCE result 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE, ISC result 2022 semester 2 soon. The board will announce the CISCE result 2022 10th, 12th on official website, cisce.org. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited. Students will be required to enter their Index number, and UID along with the given captcha code to check the result.

CISCE Result 2022: Here is how you can check ICSE, ISC 12th result 2022 Semester 2

- Go to the ISC, ICSE board result official website, cisce.org 2022 result.

- Now click on ‘Result 2022’.

- This will open a new result window.

- Enter your UID and Index number.

- Fill the given captcha.

- Click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

- The ISC, ICSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

- Download and save the ICSE 10th result and ICSE 12th result 2022.

The CISCE exams were conducted from April 25 to May 23, 2022. Along with that, the board will also announce the ISC results 2022 semester 2 for the exam conducted from April 25 to June 6, 2022. Earlier, ICSE Semester 1 Results were announced on February 7, 2022. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

