CLAT 2020

CLAT 2020 postponed to June 21 due to COVID-19 lockdown, last date for sending application extended till May 18

The deadline for applications has also been extended to May 18, 2020.

Representational image

CHENNAI: The 2020 edition of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admission to National Law Universities across the country has been postponed to June 21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

A notification on the website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/ - the official website for CLAT examination – said on Tuesday that the exam will now be held on June 21, 2020, from 3 pm to 5 pm. The deadline for applications has also been extended to May 18, 2020.

The exams have been postponed because of the coronavirus health crisis and the lockdown that has been called to stop the virus from spreading.

The exam, conducted for entry into National Law Universities across the country, was initially postponed to May 24. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 10.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by the 22 National Law Universities in the country.

The entrance exam is organised every year by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

