CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registration process for the CLAT Counselling 2022 Saturday (June 25, 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counselling round at the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till June 27, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Important dates

Commencement of registration for CLAT Counselling 2022: June 25

Last date to apply for CLAT Counselling 2022: June 27, 2022

Release of the first provisional merit list of CLAT Counselling 2022: June 30

CLAT 2022: Official Notice for Counselling

The second provisional merit list will be released on July 7

Third provisional merit list of CLAT Counselling 2022: July 12, 2022

CLAT Counselling 2022: Application fee for counselling

Rs 30,000/-to block the seat for General candidates and Rs. 20,000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD (Based on All India Category) and other reservation candidates.

CLAT Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities--consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Fill in the login credentials and submit.

Fill the application form.

Make the payment and submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

CLAT NLU Results 2022 were declared on June 24 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the consortium, 56472 candidates out of 60,895 appeared for CLAT 2022, which was held on June 19 in 131 exam centres across the country.

CLAT 2022 merit list

The consortium released the consolidated merit lists and invite lists. The CLAT 2022 merit list will include the marks and ranks of all candidates who took the exam. The roll numbers of the candidates who will be invited for counselling and seat allotment will be listed on the CLAT invite list. Such candidates must register for counselling and indicate their college preference for seat allocation.

