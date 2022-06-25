CLAT result 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) declared the CLAT 2022 results. The CLAT result 2022 scorecards will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the consortium, 56472 candidates out of 60,895 appeared for CLAT 2022, which was held on June 19 in 131 exam centres across the country.

CLAT result 2022: How to download the scorecards

Visit the official website of consortium- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login to your CLAT registered account using your mobile number and password

Click on the scorecard link

The CLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

CLAT 2022 merit list

The consortium released the consolidated merit lists and invite lists. The CLAT 2022 merit list will include the marks and ranks of all candidates who took the exam. The roll numbers of the candidates who will be invited for counselling and seat allotment will be listed on the CLAT invite list. Such candidates must register for counselling and indicate their college preference for seat allocation.

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their final score using the CLAT 2022 final answer key. CLAT 2022's final answer key was also released on June 23, 2022. The consortium office received 765 objections on 57 of the 150 CLAT UG questions. Furthermore, on 17 of 120 CLAT LLM questions.