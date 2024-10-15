CM Atishi Holds High-Level Meet To Curb Pollution In Delhi

As winter approaches and air quality concerns mount in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-level meeting with key officials at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss the alarming pollution situation.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present in the meeting along with other AAP leaders.

During the meeting, officials reviewed current pollution levels and strategized on immediate actions.

The Delhi Chief Minister gave all instructions to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to control pollution in Delhi this winter. She also appealed to the people of Delhi to support the government in this campaign to reduce pollution.

Earlier today, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle rising air pollution.

The decision was made after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital crossed 200.

"When AQI rises above 200, GRAP Stage-I is implemented. Under this, mainly dust mitigation measures are taken. We have given orders to monitor the burning of garbage. Pollution Under Control certification issued to vehicles is being checked," Gopal Rai said. He also emphasised the need for cooperation from neighbouring states.

"There are BJP-ruled states neighbouring Delhi. Earlier, every year the BJP's Central government used to conduct a joint meeting but this meeting has not been conducted lately. This problem (air pollution) pertains to the entire north India," the AAP Minister told ANI.

He outlined specific measures that are now in force: "Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling should be carried out on roads, and anti-smog guns should be used at major intersections. The burning of waste is prohibited. Traffic jams must be controlled, and vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) are banned."

In response to increasing pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, the Environment Minister announced the escalation of an anti-dust campaign across the city. "In Delhi, during the winter season, when the air becomes still, it stops raining, and the temperature drops, pollution levels rise," he explained.

The campaign began on October 7, and since then, surprise inspections have revealed that many construction sites are not following regulations, leading to dust pollution.

The minister also addressed concerns about the recent decline in air quality. "The weather department's forecast suggests that temperatures will rapidly drop now. As the cold increases, the pollution particles in the atmosphere will settle lower," Rai said.

He then emphasised that to combat pollution, the government must focus on reducing pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning."There is certainly one weapon: we need to reduce the sources. To this end, the government is advancing with 11 measures, and as needed, in emergency situations, the government will also move towards emergency measures," Rai said.