New Delhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shromani Akali Dal and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, demanded for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation after the unfortunate murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday (May 29) in Mansa district. In a series of tweets, Badal held Bhagwant Mann directly responsible for the 28-year-old singer's death by unidentified assailants and asked for a case to be registered against the CM for violating oath of office.

Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit

Sukhbir Singh Badal met the Punjab governor to discuss the same and urged him to dismiss Bhagwant Mann along with demanding the National Investigation Agency to probe the case.

He tweeted, "CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating oath of office & releasing confidential info about withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takth Jathedar & political leaders on AAP portal."

CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating oath of office & releasing confidential info about withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takth Jathedar & political leaders on AAP portal.1/4 pic.twitter.com/WAPUu14DmP — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 30, 2022

SAD Chief demands dismissal of CM Bhagwant Mann

"Met Governor Punjab & urged him to dismiss @BhagwantMann from his office. He doesn't deserve to remain the CM. He is pushing State back into black days of anarchy. We also demand NIA probe into the killing of Moosewala as Pbis don’t trust AAP govt to give justice in the case."

Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed withdrawal of security cover of prominent personalities was done 'unilaterally' without a review.

He said, "We demand probe by sitting HC judge into lapses committed in ordering withdrawal of security cover of prominent personalities. It was done unilaterally by CM without holding a meeting of the security review comm. Officers responsible for this lapse should be proceeded against."

Probe into withdrawal of security, demands Sukhbir Singh Badal

"Security should be granted on threat perception alone and not be politicised. Punjab CM @BhagwantMann should explain why 80 Punjab Police personnel have been deputed for security of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal & why four security vehicles have been deputed with @Raghav_Chadha," he concluded his strong message.

For the unversed, singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot down by unknown assailants on Sunday (May 29) a day after the AAP-led state government brought down his security cover from four Punjab Police commandos to two.

Live TV