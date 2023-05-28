topStoriesenglish2614720
CM Kejriwal Meets 'Brave Man' Satyendar Jain In Hospital

Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

NEW DELHI: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain at a hospital here on Sunday and described him as a "brave man" and "hero". Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in May last year in connection with a money laundering case, was on Friday last granted six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court, on medical grounds.

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness, party sources had said. Sharing pictures of his meeting with Jain on Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Met the brave man.......The hero".

The former health minister was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, and later, shifted to the the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

The Supreme Court on Friday last allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice. It also directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period that ends on July 11.

