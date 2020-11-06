Colleges and Universities to reopen, check UGC guidelines here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) (November 5, 2020) announced the new guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges across the country on Thursday. The universities across the country were closed on March 16 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and subsequently a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.

For central universities and other centrally funded higher education institutions, the decision for reopening of campuses has been left to the Vice-Chancellors and heads. However, for state universities and colleges, the respective state governments will have to take a call, the guidelines said.

The guidelines suggest following a six-day schedule, reducing class size, setting up isolation facilities on campus, and COVID-19 screening of students, faculty and staff.

"Six-day schedule may be followed so that classes can be conducted in phases and the seating arrangement be made keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing," the panel said.

"Universities and colleges may consider reducing the class size and break them in multiple sections to maintain physical distancing. Depending on the availability of space in class rooms or learning sites, up to 50 per cent students may be allowed on a rotation basis to attend the classes," the commission said.

The commission has recommended that the teaching hours in a day may be extended according to the requirements of the institution.

Also, the universities and colleges have been asked to plan the opening of campuses in a phased manner, with such activities that adhere to COVID-19 norms including social distancing, use of face masks and other protective measures.

"The universities and colleges shall only be allowed to open if they are outside the containment zones. Further, students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges," the commission said.

