हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Police

Coming days can be very challenging for us, says Police Commissioner SN Srivastava in his letter to Delhi Police staff

In his letter, SN Srivastava said, "I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint."

Coming days can be very challenging for us, says Police Commissioner SN Srivastava in his letter to Delhi Police staff

New Delhi: Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday (January 28) wrote to Delhi Police staff applauding them for their patience in tackling the tractor rally violence on Republic Day. 

In his letter, Srivastava said, "I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint."

The Delhi Police Commissioner further wrote, "You showed great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent...394 of our friends were injured in the violence and some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment."

In a media briefing on Wednesday, the Delhi Police chief said, "Farmer leaders were also involved in the violence that broke out during tractor rally," adding that the farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the rally that was supposed to be held between 12 pm and 5 pm.

SN Srivastava told the media, "Farmer leaders have betrayed, they did not follow conditions set for the tractor parade," adding "Some farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu and Darshan Pal gave inflammatory speeches, following which the protesters breached the barricades."

Meanwhile, lookout circulars have issued against farmer leaders who have been named in FIRs registered in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the city on Republic Day.

Live TV

The booked farmer leaders have been asked to surrender their passports. The decision to this effect was taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday when the large scale violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

Thirty-seven farm union leaders, including six spokespersons of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have been named in an FIR registered at the Samaypur Badli police station, in Outer Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi Police had held five rounds of meetings with the farmer leaders before the tractor rally.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi Policerepublic day violenceKisan tractor rallyFarmers protest
Next
Story

Permanent Security Council seat for India: Here's what Joe Biden's UN pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield said
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Zee News biggest coverage on 'encroachment protest'