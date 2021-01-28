हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police issues lookout circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs

The six SKM spokespersons who have been named are Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, BKU (Rajewal); Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union; Rakesh Tikait, president, BKU; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Yogendra Yadav, president, Swaraj Party India. 

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police issues lookout circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued lookout circulars against farmer leaders who have been named in FIRs registered in connection with the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor rally in the city on the Republic Day on Tuesday.

The farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs have been asked to surrender their passports, news agency ANI said quoting officials. The decisions were taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday when the large scale violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally, an official from the Home Ministry said.

 

 

Shah has been continuously monitoring the situation in Delhi and held meetings even late in the night on Wednesday and again early on Thursday. Directives have been given to the Delhi Police to take immediate actions against the accused farmer leaders, he said.

A lookout circular is issued against an accused to prevent him from travelling abroad. The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs, including against over 30 of the 40 farm union leaders who were involved in talks with the central government.

Thirty-seven farm union leaders, including six spokespersons of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have been named in an FIR registered at the Samaypur Badli police station, in Outer Delhi.

The six SKM spokespersons who have been named are Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, BKU (Rajewal); Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union; Rakesh Tikait, president, BKU; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Yogendra Yadav, president, Swaraj Party India.

Others who have been named in the FIR are Boota Singh Burjgill, president, BKU Dakaunda; Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president, Kirti Kisan Union; Ruldu Singh Mansa, president, Punjab Kisan Union; Inderjit Singh, president, Kisan Sangharsh Committee among others.

One of the FIRs, on the Red Fort incident, names Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM with 5,000 tractors and accused them of betrayal.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestDelhi Farmers Violencetractor paradelookout circularsDelhi Policefarm lawsDeep SidhuRed Fort violence
Next
Story

Holding minor girl's hand and opening pant's zip not sexual crime under POCSO: Bombay HC
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M44S

Red Fort Violence: Was Congress spreading lies on farmer's death?