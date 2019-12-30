Complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that Sangh regarded all 130 crore people of India as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture, police said on Monday.

The complaint has been filed in the LB Nagar Police station and calls for the appropriate action to be taken against Bhagwat for the remark.

LB Nagar Police has said that they have not yet registered a case based on the complaint and are taking legal opinion on the same before proceeding further.

Speaking at an event to mark RSS-Telangana's Vijay Sankalp Shibir on Wednesday, Bhagwat had said that India has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi' and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as `Hindu society` irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here.

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu," Bhagwat said.

"So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he added.