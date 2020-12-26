हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian consumer market

Condoms, contraceptives and rolling paper- here are the most delivered items for Indian consumers in 2020

Dunzo, a concierge service app who released its delivery trends report. The report gives an insight into consumer behaviour for the year.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian consumers have ordered more condoms during the day than night, whereas the rolling paper purchase doubled in 2020 during the pandemic. 

These figures have been shared by Dunzo, a concierge service app who released its delivery trends report. The report gives an insight into consumer behaviour for the year.

These figures are a result of a nationwide lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb down coronavirus spread. It shows that the pandemic has changed a lot of things and consumer behaviour is no exception to it.

Interestingly, the orders for condoms were three times higher during the day than night. 

The reports say that Hyderabad observed 6 times increase, Chennai 5 times, Jaipur 4 times in condom orders. At the same time, Mumbai and Bengaluru saw 2 times increase in day time condom orders. 

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India ordered rolling paper 22 times more than the city of Chennai.  Rolling paper is used in making items such as hand-rolled joints and cigarettes. 

As far as lifestyle and wellness products are concerned, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi topped the list in ordering emergency contraceptive “iPill”. Jaipur ordered the most numbers of pregnancy test kits in the country. 

Talking about food items, chicken biryani was ordered the most by Bengaluru. Mumbai ordered dal khichadi most number of times, meanwhile, Chennai and Gurugram opted for a more traditional cuisine by ordering Idli and aloo-tikki respectively. Pune ordered more Maggi in comparison to Mumbai. 

Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur seem more satisfied with coffee than tea. As most of the people are working from home, the consumption of coffee was higher than tea. Pune and Hyderabad were among the top cities who ordered milk. The national capital, Delhi chose to cool down with soft drinks. 

The pandemic has resulted in increased awareness about a healthy lifestyle. This is reflected in the orders across the nation. The consumers of Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai chose healthier alternative jaggery over sugar. Delhi ordered more of quinoa and kale. Pune residents went for healthier brown bread over the regular white one. Mumbaikars ordered Broccoli and Avocado in huge numbers. 

