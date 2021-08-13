Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to host dinner for Opposition leaders, check who all are expected to attend

New Delhi: Few days after Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s gala dinner for opposition leaders, now Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to host a dinner for the like-minded opposition leaders. According to the reports, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, DMK's MK Stalin, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray will also be invited along with the Chief ministers of UPA.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is also expected to attend the event. Additionally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav are also likely to attend. However, no particular date has been set and the dinner meeting is subject to the availability of the leaders in Delhi.

These reports surfaced on the same day when the monsoon session of the Parliament ended on a rough note on Wednesday. Ruckus was a constant scene in the Parliament monsoon session with opposition parties raising questions and the government's unwillingness to allow dialogue on Pegasus reports and farm laws.

A few days back, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's residence witnessed another show of G-23 leaders, where for the first time opposition party leaders got together at a dinner table.

Although dinner was hosted by Kapil Sibal, Other G-23 members like veteran Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, party MP Shashi Tharoor, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, P Chidambaram were also there.

The agenda of Sibbal’s dinner meeting was to formulate a strategy to ensure Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the BJP-led NDA.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV