New Delhi: Congress party, which is conducting its brainstorming session ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur, is likely to embark on a padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment at the grass-root level. The padayatra will be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the final call on this mass agitation programme will be taken by the CWC, IANS reported.

The yatra was part of the discussion during the `Chintan shivir` of the party. It is likely to commence later this year in the run-up to the general elections, sources said.

A padayatra of the same format will be organised in each state by the state leaders to push the pro-people agenda and highlight the "failures" of the government and the plight of the people.

The final call will be taken by the CWC, however, the party`s interim President Sonia Gandhi has discussed a mass agitation programme against the government on inflation and economic issues.

Rahul Gandhi`s foot march will be on "harmony", as Sonia Gandhi had said, "By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan maximum governance, minimum government. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimising and often brutalising the minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our Republic."

The Congress interim President had said the country was looking at the party and the Congressmen should give one message of unity from here outside but can speak freely inside the party`s various forums.

This comes months before the election in PM Narendra Modi’s home states Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Both the states are under BJP’s government.

(With IANS inputs)