'Congress Leader Pawan Khera Has Tendered Unconditional Apology': Assam CM Himanta Biswa

New Delhi: After a political drama unfolded at the Delhi airport followed by Congress leader Pawan Khera's arrest and hearing in the Supreme Court, it appears Khera has tendered an apology for his alleged remarks on PM Modi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday (February 24), tweeted that Khera has issued an unconditional apology and that the Assam police will follow the matter to its logical end.

"The accused (Congress leader Pawan Khera) has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. Assam police will follow the matter to its logical end," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court bench that Khera will tender an unconditional apology for the statement. An FIR had been filed against Khera in Assam for his allegedly offensive remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which he was arrested by Assam cops in Delhi on Thursday.

On the same day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail and reportedly accepted that “taken on their face value, the spoken words do not lead to the sections invoked in the FIR.” After dictating the order, CJI Chandrachud told Singhvi, “We have protected you.. but there has to be some level of discourse.”

Before Khera's arrest, he was deplaned from an Indigo Raipur-Delhi flight on Thursday after which several Congress leaders who were travelling with him began protests at the tarmac. Congress leaders slammed the BJP leadership for their "dictatorial" rules and for using forces to oppress the Opposition. According to ANI sources, CISF personnel had also been deployed to handle the situation as per the rules. Visuals from the airport were widely circulated on Twitter leading to heated discussions and debates. Airport Police including DCP were present at the spot to legally arrest Pawan Khera at the request of Assam Police. Assam Police officials were also present at the airport.

(With agency inputs)