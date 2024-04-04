NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja, both prominent contenders for Kerala's Wayanad seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, have disclosed their financial assets, sparking interest and comparisons.

Rahul Gandhi's Net Worth

Rahul Gandhi, filing his nomination in Kerala's Wayanad, revealed assets worth Rs 20 crore, conspicuously devoid of vehicle or residential property ownership. His movable assets stand at Rs 9.24 crore, inclusive of bank deposits, bonds, shares, mutual funds, and jewellery. Notably, Gandhi's immovable assets, totalling Rs 11.15 crore, encompass agricultural land in Delhi and office space in Gurugram, the former co-owned with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. His shareholdings, valued at Rs 4.3 crore, include investments in various prominent companies like Asian Paints, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Legal Disputes And Cases

Gandhi's affidavit further discloses his involvement in legal disputes, notably a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), alongside defamation complaints by BJP members and a criminal conspiracy case related to Associated Journals Limited.

Annie Raja's Assets

In contrast, CPI's Annie Raja's declared assets amount to a modest Rs 72 lakh, with Rs 71 lakh attributed to inherited property. Her financial holdings consist mainly of minimal cash in hand, bank deposits, jewellery, and immovable property. She has declared only Rs 10,000 cash in hand, bank deposits worth Rs 62,000, jewellery worth Rs 25,000 and an inherited property worth Rs 71 lakh. Annie Raja is the general secretary of the CPI's National Federation of Indian Women and the wife of the party's general secretary D Raja.

The Electoral Duel In Wayanad

Gandhi, the incumbent from Wayanad, faces a formidable challenge from Annie Raja and state BJP chief K Surendran in the forthcoming elections, scheduled for April 26. Kerala's parliamentary constituencies will witness polling as part of the nationwide polls, with the nomination deadline set for April 4.