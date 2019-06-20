Congress out of power as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi's heirs did not honour yoga: Ramdev

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi performed yoga in private and their heirs did not honour it which is why power has eluded them as those who do yoga are "directly blessed by God", Ramdev Wednesday said. He also expressed confidence that "big work" will be done on issues such as Article 370 and triple talaq under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live TV

Ramdev, who will be attending an International Yoga Day event in Maharashtra's Nanded on June 21, which will be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was talking to reporters. PM Modi is the first prime minister who performs yoga among people, he said, adding that all central ministers, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs of the BJP perform yoga.

"This has given 'gaurav' (prestige) to it. Isse pehle luke chhupe yog karte the Indira Gandhi ji aur Nehru ji (earlier, prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Nehru performed yoga secretly)," Ramdev said. "But their (Nehru-Gandhi family's) subsequent generations perhaps did not honour yoga. Is liye unke raj-yog mein bhi thoda sa gadbad ho gaya (hence political power eluded them)," the yoga guru added.

Those who perform yoga are "directly blessed by God", he said. "I have confidence that under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah, big work will be done on Article 370, 35A (which give the special status of Jammu and Kashmir), one nation-one-law, one-nation-one-election and triple talaq. Because those who are yogi think well of all," Ramdev added.

Yoga is our "big legacy" and "beyond politics, caste, faith and religions", he said, adding that everybody accepts that yoga is "rashtra dharma (national religion)". To a question on food adulteration, Ramdev, whose Patanjali group has a big presence in the packaged food segment, said regulatory bodies should be more alert and transparent. He also called for laws such as those in China, US and Europe which limit use of fertilisers and pesticides.

"The laws on adulteration are weak here (in India). In China, death penalty is recommended for adulteration of milk and other foods. There should be at least life imprisonment here," he said. When asked whether he would seek death penalty for food adulteration, he said, "I demand hanging till death for adulteration of ghee, medicines, edible oil...The government should seriously think about it."

Maharashtra school education minister Ashish Shelar, who accompanied Ramdev during the press meet, said the state government would organise Yoga Day events in 322 tehsils.