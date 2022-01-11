Congress-TMC alliance in Goa Assembly elections 2022? This is what Congress says

New Delhi: Delhi's political corridors were yesterday abuzz with rumours that the Congress is possibly thinking of an alliance with Trinamool Congress in poll-bound Goa. However, the Congress has now rejected claims that the party is mulling over a possible alliance with TMC.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has said that no talks regarding an alliance with TMC were held during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said that the rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with the TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in the meeting is completely "baseless and untrue".

"The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon," Venugopal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, who recently returned from a personal visit abroad, has started meeting people in the poll-bound coastal state, holding discussions on new possible new entrants after some MLAs in the state left the BJP. He held a meeting on Monday evening with General Secretary KC Venugopal and Senior Observer of AICC for Goa P Chidambaram through video conferencing and took stock of the poll preparedness and Congress campaign strategy in the state where voting for assembly polls is scheduled to be held on February 14. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said that it won't forge an alliance with Trinamool Congress for the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

Also read: No night curfew in Goa, outdoor gatherings capped at 100: CM Pramod Sawant

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Goa lost two MLAs in quick succession on Monday, after Pravin Zantye, sitting MLA from the Mayem, resigned as a legislator and let go the party's primary membership. The resignation followed hours after Ports Minister in the BJP-led government, Michael Lobo, resigned as a minister and MLA from the party.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV