Congress’ victory in state is an 'emotional moment': Pratibha Singh as party leads in Himachal Assembly Elections 2022

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, on Thursday, said that the party is not worried about poaching. She also added that Congress’ victory in the state is an "emotional moment". While speaking with ANI, the Congress leader reiterated, "It is a very emotional moment for me as I can see the same kind of support from people as it was for the late Virbhadra Singh."

"Chandigarh is an easily accessible meeting point for MLAs and we are not worried about poaching," she added.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief said that "The results haven`t come out fully yet. Once the complete results come out, we will hold a meeting with all the winning MLAs and party leaders, and then whatever decision the high command takes, will be acceptable to us.”

The Congress leader also claimed that "The people were fed up with the problems of inflation, GST and unemployment. We promised them, that we will resolve their problems. Actually. I can even say that many people have voted for us across the parties because the late Virbhadra Singh not just used to work for Congress but for the whole state.”

As per the trends in Himachal Pradesh, Congress is likely to win 39 of 68 seats with having won 26 and leading on 13. The BJP, on the other hand, has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Meanwhile, Independents have won three seats and AAP couldn’t even open its account in the state. As far as vote share in Himachal is concerned, Congress has got 43.88 per cent of votes and BJP has got 42.99 per cent of its rival.