topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD VIRAL VIDEO

Cook booked for allegedly spitting in chapati dough in UP's Ghaziabad after video goes viral - Watch

A video of a man spitting in the chapati dough while cooking at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has gone viral .

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Cook booked for allegedly spitting in chapati dough in UP's Ghaziabad after video goes viral - Watch

Ghaziabad: A cook has been arrested for allegedly spitting in the dough before making 'chapatis' at a roadside eatery here, police said on Thursday. The action was taken after a video went viral on social media. Police have lodged a criminal case against the cook -- who has been identified as Nasiruddin of Kishan Ganj Bihar -- at the Teela Mor police station. The roadside eatery where he was cooking 'chapatis' is located at the Pasonda village on the Mohan Nagar--Wazirabad (Delhi ) Road, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad Circle, Poonam Mishra said.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video shows duo hugging while riding scooty in Lucknow, probe underway

An FIR has been registered under 269 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Mishra added.

Live Tv

ghaziabad viral videoMan spitting on chapatiNasiruddinSpitting on food viral videoUttar Pradesh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?