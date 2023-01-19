Cook booked for allegedly spitting in chapati dough in UP's Ghaziabad after video goes viral - Watch

Ghaziabad: A cook has been arrested for allegedly spitting in the dough before making 'chapatis' at a roadside eatery here, police said on Thursday. The action was taken after a video went viral on social media. Police have lodged a criminal case against the cook -- who has been identified as Nasiruddin of Kishan Ganj Bihar -- at the Teela Mor police station. The roadside eatery where he was cooking 'chapatis' is located at the Pasonda village on the Mohan Nagar--Wazirabad (Delhi ) Road, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sahibabad Circle, Poonam Mishra said.

An FIR has been registered under 269 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Mishra added.